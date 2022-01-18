Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ducks Question on Primaries for Manchin, Sinema

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ducked a question Tuesday on whether Democrats should pose 2024 primary challenges to Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who are in favor of keeping the filibuster.

During an appearance on "CBS Mornings," Warren was asked if Manchin and Sinema should be challenged in the 2024 primaries.

"We'll address that when we get past this week," she said.

Though her two colleagues, with their support of the filibuster, are holding up passage of the Democrats’ voting legislation, Warren said she wasn’t declaring the bill dead yet "because we can't."

"Understand it this way: Voting is foundational; that is the whole premise of our democracy. And before we get to the procedural part, keep this in mind — state legislatures all around the country that are controlled by Republicans are doing everything they can to keep people from voting," Warren said.

"Who are they trying to keep from voting?" she said. "Black people, brown people, college students, people who live on tribal reservations ... trying to keep those folks from voting because they might vote Democratic."

Warren’s comments come just as the Senate on Tuesday is expected to take up a combination voting legislation bill that contains elements of both the Freedom to Vote Act, a federal elections reform bill, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, a proposal that would expand the Voting Rights Act.

The legislation passed the House last week along party lines and was approved in such a way that it can be brought straight to the Senate floor, according to The Hill. With the filibuster in place, Senate Democrats would need 60 votes — including 10 GOP votes — to get it to President Joe Biden's desk.

Manchin and Sinema oppose making changes to the filibuster that would allow the voting measure to sidestep the procedural hurdle and be approved on a majority vote.

Speaking Monday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Vice President Kamala Harris told the Senate to "do its job" and pass the voting legislation.

In prepared remarks given at the White House, Harris said that "to truly honor the legacy of the man we celebrate today, we must continue to fight for the freedom to vote, for freedom for all."