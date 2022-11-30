Sen. Braun to Run for Ind. Governor; Seat Opens

Republican Sen. Mike Braun filed paperwork Tuesday to run in the 2024 Indiana gubernatorial election, leaving open his spot in the upper chamber, Politico reported.

"That filing did occur yesterday," Braun told Politico, with his chief of staff and senior political adviser confirming that he "has filed his paperwork to run for governor."

Braun "will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon," chief of staff Josh Kelley said.

The exit opens a likely contested primary among several GOP candidates, including Republican Study Committee Chair Jim Banks, who recently lost a push to be House majority whip in the upcoming Congress, and Rep. Victoria Spartz.

Banks spokesman Buckley Carlson said in a statement to Axios last week that Banks would "strongly consider it" if Braun ran for governor.

Meanwhile, a Republican close to Spartz told Politico that she would also consider running for the seat under the same conditions and is "well positioned to win the GOP nomination from a name identification, fundraising, and ideological perspective."

Retiring Rep. Trey Hollingsworth and Attorney General Todd Rokita, who lost to Braun in the 2018 primary, could also have interest in the ruby-red seat.