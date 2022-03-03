×
Key Democrat Senator Lujan Votes at Hearing After Absence

Key Democrat Senator Lujan Votes at Hearing After Absence
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., attends a rally about climate change issues near the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 13, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:34 PM

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, appeared at a Senate hearing Thursday after an absence of about a month.

Lujan's vote may be critical to confirming President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Senate is evenly divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Lujan provided the key vote Thursday to advance nominees for both the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, which both got 14-14 votes. Lujan got a standing ovation and hugs and handshakes from his Republican and Democrat colleagues as he entered the Senate Commerce Committee room.

"It's an absolute honor to be back and it's got me a little teary-eyed today," Lujan said. "But to every one of you that sent me notes, sent videos, and all the prayers have worked and it's good to be back. I'll tell you I missed you all. So I look forward to getting back to work." 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, appeared at a Senate hearing Thursday after an absence of about a month. ...
Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:34 PM
