Rep. Self Receives Death Threats Following 'Mr. McBride' Controversy

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, said he and his office have received death threats after he referred to transgender Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., as “Mr. McBride.”

“In life as in war, there are times to engage and times to disengage. In recent days, the rhetoric from the left has turned vile and hateful. My office received multiple death threats and threats of violence — several of which are currently being investigated by authorities,” Self posted on X Friday morning.

On Tuesday during a House Foreign Affairs Europe subcommittee hearing, Self said, “I will now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” McBride is the first transgender member of Congress and identifies as female.

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Ma., took issue with Self referring to McBride as a man and responded, “Can you repeat your introduction please?” Self would not relent and after a brief but contentious back and forth Keating questioned the Texas congressman’s “decency.”

Self ultimately adjourned the meeting and defended his position immediately following the now viral moment writing, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” Self was referring to the executive order issued by President Donald Trump called “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

McBride said in a follow-up press conference that Republicans should focus on policy adding, “The Republican Party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird, and it is bizarre.”

Self has canceled any upcoming public events citing the safety of those in his community. “Rather than place constituents, their families, and their property in harm’s way, I’ve decided to err on the side of caution and postpone Saturday’s Koffee with Keith in Greenville, Texas. I look forward to re-engaging with constituents again very soon. God bless, Keith Self,” he concluded.