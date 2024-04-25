WATCH TV LIVE

Rasmussen Poll: Most Say Self-Defense Driving Gun Sales

Thursday, 25 April 2024 07:20 PM EDT

Most Americans say that self-defense is the main reason that most people purchase a firearm and almost half say it's "too easy" to buy a gun in the United States, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation found that Americans made more than 15 million firearms purchases last year. In a survey conducted earlier this month but released on Thursday, Rasmussen found that one in five respondents, or someone in their family, has purchased a gun in the past year.

  • 20% said yes, they have or someone in their family has bought a gun in the last year.
  • 72% said no, neither they nor anyone in their family has purchased a gun in the last year.
  • 8% are unsure.

The poll also asked respondents to state what they think is "the main reason most people purchase a gun."

  • 65% said self-defense.
  • 7% said for a criminal act.
  • 3% said for job purposes.
  • 17% said some other reason.
  • 8% said they are not sure.

In addition, about half of those surveyed said that it is currently "too easy" to buy a gun in the United States, while less than one in five said it's "too hard" to buy a gun.

  • 49% said it's too easy to buy a gun.
  • 14% said it's too hard to buy a gun.
  • 28% said the difficulty is about right.
  • 9% are unsure.

Rasmussen polled 1,243 Americans over the age of 18 across the country on April 11 and from April 14-15 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

