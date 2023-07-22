1 Dead, 1 Injured in Portland Hospital Shooting

A security guard working at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, was killed Saturday and another person injured after an unknown assailant shot them, reports Oregon Live.

Two sources told the news outlet that the suspect is still at large.

"This is still an active investigation and we urge those in the area to stay alert until further notice," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Twitter.

Police have placed the hospital on lockdown and closed off a four-block radius around the facility.

A Fred Meyer grocery store nearby was evacuated and searched by police, but Sgt. Kevin Allen said authorities have not located the suspect.

"This is still considered an active tactical incident. There's efforts underway to locate the suspect," Allen said, adding authorities "no longer think there's any potential danger at the hospital."

Jonathan Avery, the chief operating officer of the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, called the shooting "an extremely scary situation."

"We really want to make sure that folks do not come to Good Samaritan today until everything has been cleared and we're back and open," Avery said.