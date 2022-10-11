×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: secret service

2 Secret Service Agents Hospitalized After Exposure to Substance

Police line tape
Police line tape (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 October 2022 04:20 PM EDT

Two Secret Service Uniformed Division officers were hospitalized Tuesday after making a traffic stop in Washington, D.C., and being exposed to a white powdery substance, the service's Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

"Shortly before 11a.m., Secret Service Uniformed Division made a traffic stop in the 1700 Blk of New York Avenue. During the stop, officers came in contact with a powdery substance believed to be suspected narcotics. One individual taken into custody and officers are being evaluated," the tweet read.

CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga later reported that the officers were exposed to "horse tranquilizer."

No other information was available Tuesday afternoon.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two Secret Service Uniformed Division officers were hospitalized Tuesday after making a traffic stop in Washington, D.C., and being exposed to a white powdery substance, the service's Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.
secret service
104
2022-20-11
Tuesday, 11 October 2022 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved