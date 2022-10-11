2 Secret Service Agents Hospitalized After Exposure to Substance

Two Secret Service Uniformed Division officers were hospitalized Tuesday after making a traffic stop in Washington, D.C., and being exposed to a white powdery substance, the service's Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

"Shortly before 11a.m., Secret Service Uniformed Division made a traffic stop in the 1700 Blk of New York Avenue. During the stop, officers came in contact with a powdery substance believed to be suspected narcotics. One individual taken into custody and officers are being evaluated," the tweet read.

CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga later reported that the officers were exposed to "horse tranquilizer."

No other information was available Tuesday afternoon.