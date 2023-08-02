Secret Service Issues Warning Before Trump D.C. Arrival

The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) issued a traffic and security detail warning Wednesday, a day before former President Donald Trump was due in Washington, D.C., court on order from special counsel Jack Smith's four-count, 45-page indictment.

"There may be short term traffic implications due to protected movements so please monitor this account and @DCPoliceTraffic for latest info," USSS Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, linking to a screen shot of the official statement.

Security preparations have been common for Trump's multiple previous appearances to answer in court after indictments, including in Manhattan and Miami. Also, protesters supporting Trump and anti-Trump counterprotesters have been anticipated.

"While the Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we have the utmost confidence in the dedication and commitment to security shared by all of our law enforcement and government partners," Guglielmi statement read.

"We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police, and the Federal Protective Service to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for the former president, while minimizing disruptions to the normal court process."

While Manhattan and Miami court appearances have featured some activity on both sides of the political spectrum, Washington, D.C.'s heavily Democrat-friendly environment may present the most challenging environment for security and law enforcement yet in the year of the Trump indictments.

Trump will make his first court appearance Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya. Such judges handle initial matters in federal cases. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, will oversee Trump's case and potential trial.

Chutkan has often has handed down prison sentences in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol cases that are harsher than even Justice Department prosecutors recommended.

Chutkan has also ruled against Trump before in a separate Jan. 6 case. In November, 2021, she refused his request to block the release of documents to the House's Jan. 6 select committee by asserting executive privilege.

She rejected his arguments he could hold privilege over documents from his administration even after President Joe Biden had cleared the way for the National Archives to turn the papers over. She wrote Trump could not claim his privilege "exists in perpetuity."

In a memorable line from her ruling, Chutkan wrote, "Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.