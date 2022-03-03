×
Secret Service Arrests Two in Georgetown

A Secret Service agent stands on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 03 March 2022 04:55 PM

The U.S. Secret Service on Thursday morning arrested two men in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., and reportedly removed an assault-style rifle from their vehicle, according to witnesses.

A Reuters reporter who witnessed the arrest said that about half a dozen officers arrested the two men, who were put in handcuffs and separated. The reporter added that officers took a rifle and what appeared to be pieces of body armor from the car, a Ford sedan with Indiana license plates that said Marine Corps veteran, along with multiple military-style bags.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service informed Reuters that the two men arrested had been "acting suspiciously" while near the vehicle, which was near Wisconsin Avenue and M Street, Northwest, and that they were arrested for having illegal weapons.

WJLA, a local ABC News affiliate, reports that one of the two men was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm, having unregistered ammunition, and having an unregistered firearm, as well as carrying a firearm without a license.

The other man has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


