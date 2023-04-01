Report: Secret Service Prepping for Trump Arraignment

The Secret Service is preparing for the unprecedented task of protecting former President Donald Trump when he is arraigned in a Lower Manhattan criminal courthouse Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Post reported Friday.

According to the report, "dozens and dozens" of Secret Service agents will be involved in the effort as Trump travels to New York from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to appear in court.

Even before news broke Thursday night that a grand jury indicted Trump on a series of charges relating to a 2016 payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair the pair had years before, the Secret Service was already discussing the potential logistics of Trump appearing in court, ABC News reported on March 20.

Agents contacted the New York City Police Department at the time to discuss the issues surrounding a potential Trump court appearance, that report said.

With the indictment now in hand, agents, mostly from the New York area, toured the Lower Manhattan criminal court where Trump will surrender, be processed, and appear in court for arraignment, the Post story said.

As this is the first time in history a current or former president is facing criminal charges, it is also an unprecedented challenge for the Secret Service to plan out Trump’s travel in and out of the courthouse, as well as considering potential protests outside of the building both for and against Trump.