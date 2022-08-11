Group: Secret Service Personal Phone Numbers 'Will Likely Be Used' in Probe

The personal phone numbers of U.S. Secret Service members that were provided to the House select committee probing the events surrounding the Capitol riot "will likely be used" in a criminal investigation, according to a federal law enforcement group.

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association wrote in a letter, obtained by CNN, to all of its members this week, adding, "exactly whose numbers were provided, to whom and for what purpose have yet to be determined however, the information will likely be used for a criminal investigation into the USSS employee."

It also notes that Secret Service attorneys represent the agency's interests ahead of the individual's, and encourages anyone contacted about personal records to contact FLEOA for legal counsel.

In a statement on Monday, FLEOA president Larry Cosme criticized the Secret Service's actions as "a classic demonstration of self-preservation and a desperate attempt by leadership to cover up for their own failings at the expense of the trust and security of their employees."

He added, "Personal information should be protected at all costs by agencies, not leaked when convenient to cover up leadership errors."