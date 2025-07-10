USSS Outlines Reforms as Butler Shooting Anniversary Nears

The Secret Service said Thursday that since the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania – the one-year anniversary of which is Sunday – it has implemented numerous operational, policy, and organizational reforms.

Among 46 recommendations made by congressional oversight bodies, the Secret Service said in a news release it has implemented 21, while 16 are in progress, and nine are addressed to non-Secret Service stakeholders.

The agency said that among the reforms implemented were changes to protective operations policies to ensure clear lines of accountability and improved information sharing with local law enforcement partners; the creation of an Aviation and Airspace Security division dedicated to maintaining the agency's crucial aerial monitoring capabilities; and modifications to the agency's resourcing process, in order to ensure that assets are better accounted for and appropriately applied.

"One year ago, I was by President Trump's side when a lone gunman attempted to assassinate him in Butler, Pennsylvania," said Secret Service Director Sean Curran in the news release. "My heart will always be with all those impacted on that day, especially Corey Comperatore, who lost his life while protecting those around him.

"Since President Trump appointed me as director of the United States Secret Service, I have kept my experience on July 13 top of mind, and the agency has taken many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated in the future. Nothing is more important to the Secret Service than the safety and security of our protectees. As director, I am committed to ensuring our agency is fully equipped, resourced, and aligned to carry out our important mission each and every day."

Trump was struck in the right ear by a bullet fired from Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who scaled a building about 130 yards away undetected. Comperatore, 50, a firefighter from nearby Sarver, Pennsylvania, was killed and two others were seriously wounded. A Secret Service sniper down gunned Crooks.

It was the first of two assassination attempts against Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign; the other occurred Sept. 15 while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Secret Service spotted suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, before he could target Trump. Routh fled the scene and was later captured. He is awaiting trial in Miami and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The agency faced mounting criticism from Trump and lawmakers following the assassination attempts, including that the agency and local and federal law enforcement weren't communicating effectively, especially in Butler.

The Secret Service said that it is taking disciplinary action against six individuals, but their names were not disclosed because of privacy reasons. The agency said the disciplinary actions range from 10- to 42-day suspensions without pay, with all individuals placed on restricted duty or into non-operational positions.

