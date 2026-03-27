Secret Service Agent Accidentally Shoots Self at Airport

A Secret Service agent on former first lady Jill Biden's security detail accidentally shot himself in the leg at the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. while the agent was on duty as part of a protective assignment, the Secret Service confirmed in a statement to Newsmax.

"An on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon," spokesperson Nate Herring said, adding that the agent is in stable condition and receiving medical evaluation at a nearby hospital.

Officials emphasized that no one else was injured and that there was no disruption to airport operations.

Jill Biden was at the airport at the time, CNN reported, but "was not present at the time of the incident, and her movements were not affected," according to the agency.

Philadelphia police said the shooting appears to have taken place near an airport access point, possibly inside or around an unmarked vehicle used by the agent’s protective detail.

Emergency responders quickly arrived on scene, and a security perimeter was briefly established as authorities began investigating.

The Secret Service said its Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a full review of the circumstances surrounding the discharge.

While officials described the shooting as an isolated accident, the episode comes amid broader concerns about operational strain on federal security agencies, particularly at major transportation hubs.

Airports across the country have faced staffing shortages and long security lines in recent weeks as the Department of Homeland Security funding dispute left Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers without pay.

Reports indicate that hundreds of TSA officers have quit or missed shifts during the standoff, leading to disruptions for travelers.

President Donald Trump has moved to address the situation, announcing plans to ensure TSA agents are paid and to restore order at airports dealing with delays.

Republicans have blamed Democrats for prolonging the funding impasse and contributing to chaos at key travel hubs.

The Secret Service, tasked with protecting high-profile individuals, operates under intense pressure even in routine situations.

Though accidental discharges are rare, they typically trigger internal reviews to evaluate training, safety protocols, and compliance with agency standards.

Authorities reiterated that there is no ongoing public safety threat stemming from Friday’s incident, and the injured agent is expected to recover.