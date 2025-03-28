WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: second amendment | concealed carry | doj | bondi

DOJ Probes LA County Sheriff's Dept Over Gun Rights

By    |   Friday, 28 March 2025 06:09 PM EDT

The Department of Justice has opened an investigation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for possible Second Amendment violations.

DOJ posted that it is looking at a potential "pattern or practice" of the department purposely, "depriving ordinary, law-abiding Californians of their Second Amendment rights."

The department pointed to a recent federal lawsuit where the court found the facts and the law went against the county for imposing delays of up to 18 months to process concealed handgun applications. DOJ's Civil Rights Division said it has reason to believe other Los Angeles County residents have been similarly affected by what the government said amounts to denial of Second Amendment rights.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association was involved in the federal case cited by the DOJ. The CRPA challenged the Los Angeles City Police Department on March 5 over the same issue. The CRPA posted, "Wait times for a CCW [carrying a concealed weapon] permit with LAPD have ballooned, with new applicants being told in emails that they can expect to wait 18-22 months."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the overriding issue in cases like these is clear: "The Second Amendment is not a second-class right, and under my watch, the Department will actively enforce the Second Amendment just like it actively enforces other fundamental constitutional rights."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Justice has opened an investigation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for possible Second Amendment violations.
second amendment, concealed carry, doj, bondi
218
2025-09-28
Friday, 28 March 2025 06:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved