DOJ Probes LA County Sheriff's Dept Over Gun Rights

The Department of Justice has opened an investigation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for possible Second Amendment violations.

DOJ posted that it is looking at a potential "pattern or practice" of the department purposely, "depriving ordinary, law-abiding Californians of their Second Amendment rights."

The department pointed to a recent federal lawsuit where the court found the facts and the law went against the county for imposing delays of up to 18 months to process concealed handgun applications. DOJ's Civil Rights Division said it has reason to believe other Los Angeles County residents have been similarly affected by what the government said amounts to denial of Second Amendment rights.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association was involved in the federal case cited by the DOJ. The CRPA challenged the Los Angeles City Police Department on March 5 over the same issue. The CRPA posted, "Wait times for a CCW [carrying a concealed weapon] permit with LAPD have ballooned, with new applicants being told in emails that they can expect to wait 18-22 months."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the overriding issue in cases like these is clear: "The Second Amendment is not a second-class right, and under my watch, the Department will actively enforce the Second Amendment just like it actively enforces other fundamental constitutional rights."