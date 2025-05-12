WATCH TV LIVE

SEC Chair: Crypto Rules Crucial to US Market Growth

By    |   Monday, 12 May 2025 10:58 PM EDT

The chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Paul Atkins, on Monday called for a new regulatory framework for crypto assets, aiming to support blockchain innovation and fulfill President Donald Trump's goal of making the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet," Pymnts reported.

Atkins said Monday that crafting clear rules for crypto assets will be a central focus of his leadership, warning that outdated regulations could stifle blockchain innovation in the United States.

Speaking at the Crypto Task Force Roundtable on Tokenization, Atkins said SEC policies must evolve to support crypto asset markets while maintaining investor protections.

"A key priority of my chairmanship will be to develop a rational regulatory framework for crypto-asset markets that establishes clear rules of the road for the issuance, custody, and trading of crypto assets while continuing to discourage bad actors from violating the law," Atkins said, according to an SEC transcript.

"Clear rules of the road are necessary for investor protection against fraud — not the least to help them identify scams that do not comport with the law."

Atkins emphasized that the SEC will no longer rely on "ad hoc enforcement actions" to shape crypto policy. Instead, the commission will use its rulemaking and interpretive powers to create a consistent regulatory environment.

He outlined three priorities: setting rules for distributing crypto assets that qualify as securities, expanding custody options for registrants, and allowing broader asset trading on regulated platforms.

"While the commission and its staff work to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto assets, securities market participants should not be compelled to go offshore to innovate with blockchain technology," he said.

He added the SEC would consider "conditional exemptive relief" for innovative products that may not align with current rules.

Atkins, who previously served under President George W. Bush, was nominated by Trump and is known for his pro-crypto stance.

After his confirmation, he criticized the Biden-era SEC for excessive regulatory overreach, promising to resolve "long-festering issues" in digital asset policy.

"We ought to come up with rules that can stand the test of time," he said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

