Source: SEC Pushes Back as DOGE Seeks Broad Access

NEW YORK — Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is seeking access to Securities and Exchange Commission data, including email communications, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Musk's DOGE team at the SEC, which is being spearheaded by former Kalshi executive Eliezer Mishory, is seeking full access to email, personnel, contract and payment systems, the source told Reuters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The request was met with some pushback by leaders at the SEC, which is being helmed by Republican Mark Uyeda, the person said. Uyeda has led a series of overhauls at the SEC since taking over as acting chairman in January.

A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment. A DOGE spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Bloomberg was first to report DOGE's request for access.

With the request, DOGE would gain access to huge swaths of communications and other data housed at the SEC that is considered to be sensitive, including communications regarding investigations. It is unclear what prompted the pushback.

Mishory, a former official from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, gained access to the agency's Washington headquarters last month, when the SEC first informed employees that it was bringing in DOGE staff and granting them access to agency systems, subject to conditions.