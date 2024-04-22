WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: seattle hospital texas records paxton

Seattle Hospital Won't Turn Over Gender Care Records in Lawsuit Settlement With Texas

Seattle Hospital Won't Turn Over Gender Care Records in Lawsuit Settlement With Texas
Texas AG Ken Paxton (AP)

Monday, 22 April 2024 08:54 PM EDT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is dropping a request for a Seattle hospital to hand over records regarding gender treatment potentially given to children from Texas as part of a lawsuit settlement announced Monday.

Seattle Children's Hospital filed the lawsuit against Paxton's office in December in response to the Republican appearing to go beyond state borders to investigate transgender health care. Paxton, a staunch conservative who has helped drive GOP efforts that target the rights of trans people, sent similar letters to Texas hospitals last year.

The Seattle hospital said in a statement that it had “successfully fought” the “overreaching demands to obtain confidential patient information.” A judge in Austin dismissed the lawsuit Friday, saying the parties had settled their dispute.

Texas is among states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender medical care for transgender minors.

The hospital's lawsuit included a copy of the letter from Paxton’s office, which among other requests asked the hospital to produce records identifying medication given to children who live in Texas; the number of Texas children who received treatment; and documents that identified the “standard protocol or guidance” used for treatment.

As part of the settlement, according to court records, the parties agreed that Seattle Children’s Hospital would withdraw its registration to transact business in Texas. But a hospital spokesperson said in a statement that they don't operate health care facilities or provide gender care in Texas.

In court records, the hospital had previously stated that it had a “limited number” of people who work remotely and live in Texas but that none were involved in gender care. It also said it did not advertise its services in Texas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is dropping a request for a Seattle hospital to hand over records regarding gender treatment potentially given to children from Texas as part of a lawsuit settlement announced Monday.Seattle Children's Hospital filed the lawsuit against...
seattle hospital texas records paxton
277
2024-54-22
Monday, 22 April 2024 08:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved