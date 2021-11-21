Va. Lt. Gov-Elect Sears: CRT Concepts Already 'Woven' Into Schools' Curriculum

GOP Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, the first woman of color to be elected statewide in Virginia, on Sunday insisted critical race theory doesn't need to be instituted in the state's public schools because it's already “woven” into the curriculum.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sears vowed the state would have a “good education system” under the Republican administration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin.

“I beg to differ that CRT is not taught” in Virginia public schools, she said.

“It is weaved in and out of the curriculum. In 2015, former [Democratic] Gov. [Terry] McAuliffe, his state board of education had information on how to teach it, so it's weaved in.”

“What we want to say and what Gov.-elect Youngkin has said is that all of history must be taught, the good, the bad and the ugly because what we learn from history is that we don't learn from history and we continue to repeat the same mistakes.”

“We are going to have a good education system,” she added. “It's going to represent all people, and I'm going to help see that through, because education lifted my father out of poverty when he came to America with only $1.75. Education lifted me, because I have to find my own way in this world and education will lift all of us.”

America’s wealthiest county, Loudon, Va., first become the flashpoint for a debate on teaching CRT in public schools last spring, when a group of parents challenged its teaching.

The “Fight for Schools” group said the district and its Board of Education should be focused on fixing bigger issues than implementing CRT concepts.

“CRT is not an honest dialogue,” one black parent reportedly told the board last spring. “It was a tactic used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slavery very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves.”

