Spicer to Appear at Senate Hearing on Biden Cover-Up

By    |   Tuesday, 17 June 2025 08:07 PM EDT

Former White House press secretary and communications director Sean Spicer is set to appear before a Senate hearing Wednesday designed to investigate the decline of former President Joe Biden and the coordinated cover-up that kept his condition from the country.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, co-chaired by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., are digging into who was running the executive branch amid Biden's cognitive decline in a hearing titled, "Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution."

Spicer, also a former Newsmax TV host, said he's participating as an expert to address the mainstream media's role in the cover-up.

"The media lacked any sense of curiosity that would naturally stem from what the public could see with their own eyes. Even in the face of deeply concerning — and public — signs of President Biden's mental and physical decline, legacy media outlets were silent," he said.

Joining Spicer on the panel are John Harrison, a legal scholar from the University of Virginia School of Law, and Theodore Wold, former acting assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy at the Justice Department.

"The question is: Who is in charge? Whose finger is on the nuclear button or has the nuclear codes? Who can declare war? How do we defend the nation when we have basically an absent president? And those are Constitutional issues we need to address and correct," Cornyn said last month.

On the House side, Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., will also begin hearings on the effort to conceal Biden's mental decline. He has four former Biden staffers lined up to testify beginning June 24.

"The cover-up of President Biden's mental decline is one of the greatest scandals in our nation's history," Comer said in a June 4 statement. He added that other senior Biden officials must "provide truthful answers about President Biden's cognitive state and who was calling the shots."

