Actor Sean Penn doubled down on comments that men are becoming more feminine in an interview with The Independent on Thursday.

Penn, 61, did the interview ahead of the U.K. release of his new film, ''Flag Day.''

''There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt,'' Penn told the outlet.

''I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them,'' he added.

Penn's daughter with Robin Wright and ''Flag Day'' co-star, Dylan Penn, 30, was present for the interview but reportedly acted distant and went ''quiet'' and ''stared into space'' while her father spoke.

The two-time Academy Award winner had previously said that he was ''in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized.''

''I don't think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did,'' Penn continued. ''But I don't think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.''

The comments are unexpected coming from the star of ''Milk'' who has previously shared left-wing positions publicly. Penn was a vocal critic of President George W. Bush's decision to invade Iraq in 2003. In 2008, the actor interviewed Raúl Castro, the former president of communist Cuba.

Most recently, Penn tweeted that Armenians were being slaughtered during the Nagorno-Karabakh War, suggesting that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan provided aid to Azerbaijan in the conflict between the two countries.