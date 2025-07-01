DOT's Duffy to Governors: Get Political Words Off Roads

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday called on the nation's governors to remove political messages and artwork, such as rainbow-painted crosswalks, from the nation's roads and highways, calling them distracting.

"Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork," Duffy said in a statement provided to The Daily Signal. "Today, I am calling on governors in every state to ensure that roadways, intersections, and crosswalks are kept free of distractions."

In his letter, Duffy asked that state and territorial governors participate in the Federal Highway Administration's Safe Arterials for Everyone through Reliable Operations and Distraction-Reducing Strategies, or SAFE ROADS, initiative.

"Far too many Americans die each year from traffic fatalities to take our eye off the ball," Duffy said, adding that the Department of Transportation "stands ready to help communities across the country make their roads safer and easier to navigate."

In his letter, Duffy pointed out that the number of people dying on the nation's roads dropped to 39,345 people in 2024, a decrease of 3.8% from 2023, but said that number is still unacceptable.

"The SAFE ROADS national initiative will focus on the nonfreeway arterials within your state, including safety and operation at intersections and along segments, consistent and recognizable traffic control devices, including crosswalk and intersection markings, and orderly use of the right-of-way that is kept free from distractions," he said.

"These routes are where more than half of roadway fatalities in America occur and deserve enhanced attention."