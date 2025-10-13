Duffy Says Antifa Behind 'No Kings Day' Protests

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday that the anti-fascist movement antifa is organizing the "No Kings Day" protests set for Saturday.

"This is part of antifa, paid protesters," Duffy said in an interview. "It begs the question, who's funding it?

"Democrats want to wait for a big rally of a No Kings protest when the bottom line is, who's running the show in the Senate?"

Duffy said this proves Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is not in charge of his party.

"The No Kings protesters or organizers are running the show," he told Fox Business.

"Is AOC threatening a primary against Schumer? Is she running the show?" Duffy said, referring to progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

About 2,000 No Kings demonstrations took place nationwide on June 14, the same day as the military parade marking the Army's 250th anniversary.

It was also President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

The protests are being organized by the Indivisible Project, led by Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg. It was created in 2016 after Trump won the presidential election.

Last month, Trump designated antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a "decentralized, leaderless movement composed of loose collections of groups, networks and individuals," according to the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks extremists.