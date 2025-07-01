WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sean diddy combs | racketeering | sex trafficking | jury verdict

Jury Reaches Partial Verdict in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 05:52 PM EDT

A jury reached a partial verdict Tuesday in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York federal court but has been unable to agree on the most serious charge facing the music mogul – racketeering.

A note from the jury to Judge Arun Subramanian did not say whether the verdict on four of the five counts against Combs, 55, was guilty or not guilty.

"We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides," the jury note said.

The judge instructed the jury to continue deliberations on the racketeering charge, but dismissed them for the day and asked them to return Wednesday.

Count One accuses Combs of being the ringleader of a criminal organization that forced women into coercive sex marathons with escorts. It carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In addition to racketeering, Combs faces two charges of sex trafficking and two charges of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Combs's star fell dramatically when his former partner of 11 years, the singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of disturbing sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

That case was settled out of court for $20 million, but it triggered an avalanche of similarly harrowing civil lawsuits and eventually criminal charges.

The seven-week trial included at times disturbing testimony – two women spoke of feeling forced into lurid sex parties, and some former employees told jurors of violent outbursts – along with thousands of pages of phone, financial and audiovisual records.

Central to the prosecution's case is its accusation that Combs led a criminal enterprise of senior employees who "existed to serve his needs" and enforced his power with offenses including forced labor, drug distribution, kidnapping, bribery, witness tampering and arson.

But defense attorney Marc Agnifilo underscored that none of those individuals testified against Combs, nor were they named as co-conspirators.

Many witnesses were given immunity to avoid incriminating themselves.

To convict Combs on racketeering, jurors must find that prosecutors showed beyond a reasonable doubt that he agreed with people within his organization to commit at least two of the eight crimes forming the racketeering charge.

The eight men and four women must reach a unanimous decision on each count.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A jury reached a partial verdict Tuesday in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York federal court but has been unable to agree on the most serious charge facing the music mogul – racketeering.
sean diddy combs, racketeering, sex trafficking, jury verdict
389
2025-52-01
Tuesday, 01 July 2025 05:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved