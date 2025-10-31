Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begins Sentence at N.J.'s Fort Dix

Sean "Diddy" Combs was transferred to Fort Dix this week to begin serving the remainder of his sentence after being convicted on prostitution-related charges earlier this year, according to reports.

Citing people familiar with the matter, CNN reported that Combs was moved on Thursday to the low-security federal prison in central New Jersey.

He was sentenced to more than four years behind bars in October after a jury in Manhattan found him guilty in July of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The disgraced rap mogul reportedly requested to serve his time at the Fort Dix facility to be closer to his family and to take advantage of its Residential Drug Abuse Program.

Combs has been in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on Sept. 16, 2024.

The 13 months Combs has already been incarcerated will count towards the rest of his sentence and CNN reported that he will likely serve around two and a half years at Fort Dix, barring any credit he might receive for participating in the drug treatment program.

Combs is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

On top of the 50-month sentence, he will be required to pay a $500,000 fine and be supervised for five years after he is freed.

Earlier this month, the White House pushed back on a TMZ report that President Donald Trump was considering commuting Combs' sentence, saying there was "zero truth" to the claim. Trump previously told reporters that Combs had personally requested a presidential pardon.

"The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations," a White House spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Combs' legal team has reportedly filed an appeal and asked a federal appeals court to approve an expedited schedule.

Other high-profile inmates at Fort Dix have included former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Joe Giudice.