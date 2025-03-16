Sean Curran Stood in Line of Fire for Secret Service, Now Leads It

Sean Curran, 48, the head of President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail July 13 – jumping on his body to potentially take bullets – is now charged with fixing the problems that led to the Biden-era lapse in security as Secret Service director.

Curran is the agent in sunglasses staring down the pool photographer who snapped the now-famous picture of a fist pumping Trump shouting "fight, fight, fight" with the American flag waiving behind him.

"He's one of few leaders in the Secret Service who can say he's seen it fail firsthand, and that gives him an extreme insight into how to fix it," Paul Eckloff, who worked with Curran on Trump's first presidential detail, told The Washington Post. "He was stained by the blood of the man he was protecting.

"That's something that will remind him every day of the gravity of the position that he’s undertaking."

After being sworn in as the next director this week, Curran's job of fixing the system's failures is akin to "rebuilding their plane in flight," Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., told the Post.

"They're being asked to do more than ever before," Crow, the ranking member of the task forced assigned to investigating the Butler, Pa., assassination attempt failures, added to the Post.

"They have to protect the top leadership of this country at the same time when there are massive challenges for morale, funding, training and coordination with other [law enforcement] agencies.

"I hope Director Curran is up to the job."

Curran is "the quintessential outside-insider," according to Jonathan Wackrow, one of former President Barack Obama's body men.

"He understands the service intimately, but he's not biased by its bureaucracy," Wackrow told the Post.

Trump has credited Curran and others for saving his life.

"He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Jan. 24.

"I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before."