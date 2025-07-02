Feds Spent $10M for No Major Diddy Convictions

The trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, which ended Wednesday in New York federal court with his conviction on two lesser charges, has become the costliest prostitution prosecution in U.S. history, according to a legal analyst.

A Manhattan jury convicted Combs on two charges of transporting prostitutes to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons, but acquitted him of racketeering and sex trafficking, the most serious charges against him. A judge denied him bail until sentencing.

New York trial attorney Nicole Brenecki told the New York Post that the federal investigation into Combs "involving countless raids, surveillance, and cooperation across agencies like Homeland Security and the FBI likely resulted in taxpayers' seven- or eight-figure dollar bill, taking in staff wages, travel, legal fees, and administrative costs."

She added, "Despite this questionable investment, no guilty verdict has been secured, raising serious concerns about prosecutorial discretion and the use of taxpayers' funds. This case simply appears to be a costly misfire. Potentially $10 million."

Defense attorney and former prosecutor Neama Rahmani told the Post, "[Combs] likely spent eight figures or more than $10 million on defense fees in this trial," adding that Combs' "top tier" attorneys Mark Agnifilo and Brian Steel typically charge retainers of $1 million or more in such cases.

Combs also paid $20 million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by a former lover, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who was among the key prosecution witnesses at the trial. She accused Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents. Her lawsuit began the unraveling of Combs' empire.

"The irony of it all is that if Diddy wasn't so cheap and he had paid the additional $10 million to Cassie to settle her case before she filed her lawsuit, we probably wouldn't be here," Rahmani said.