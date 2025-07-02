'Diddy' Denied Bail as He Awaits Sentence on Lesser Charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the Manhattan courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop's celebrated figures behind bars for life.

The rapper was convicted of lesser prostitution-related offenses and denied bail as he awaits sentencing.

The mixed result capped a sordid legal odyssey that shattered Combs' affable "Puff Daddy" image and derailed his career as a Grammy-winning artist and music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

"I'll see you when I get out," Combs told family members including his mother and children just before leaving the courtroom for the day. "We're going to get through this."

Combs stands convicted of two counts — transportation to engage in prostitution — that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. But jurors cleared him of three charges, two of which carried a mandatory 15 years and a maximum of life.

He was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the Mann Act.

Combs' attorneys said that under federal sentencing guidelines, he would likely face about two years in prison. Prosecutors, citing Combs' violence and other factors, said the guidelines would call for at least four to five years. Jailed since his September arrest, Combs has served nine months.

The jury of eight men and four women acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with men.

Combs' defense team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked that Combs be released on bond immediately to await sentencing, saying the acquittals changed the calculus about whether he needed to be held.

"He's not going to flee. He's been given his life back," Agnifilo said.

Judge Arun Subramanian, a Joe Biden appointee, denied it, saying Combs had not met the burden of showing by clear and convincing evidence a "lack of danger to any person or the community."

Combs, 55, sat stoic as he heard the bond decision, then snapped his head toward Agnifilo and wrote several notes as the attorney spoke. Finally, Combs raised his hand and waved to get the judge's attention. But he ultimately did not speak after consulting with Agnifilo.