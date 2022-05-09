×
Tags: scotus | senate | supreme court | leak

Senate Plans Security Bill for High Court Family Members

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 09 May 2022 08:50 PM

Amid protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices following the leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the Senate is quickly moving to pass a bill to extend security to the justices’ family members.

Last week, Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Coons, D-Del., introduced legislation to formally allow the Supreme Court of the United States Police to provide around-the-clock protection to family members, as some congressional and executive officials receive. 

According to the Hill, the senators plan to pass the bill by unanimous consent, thereby exempting it from a formal vote.

A spokesperson for Cornyn said that “[G]iven the ongoing threat posed to some of the Court’s Justices and their families, Sen. Cornyn is working to pass this bill as soon as possible.”

Coons said in a statement that “[I]f the families of Supreme Court Justices have the same profile and exposure as the highest ranking officials in our government, they deserve the same level of protection. We must take threats that come from extremes on both sides of the political spectrum against Supreme Court Justices seriously, and that makes this bill an unfortunate necessity,” noting that both the husband and daughter of incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson were in the spotlight during her confirmation hearing.

Cornyn stated that the families of the justices, following the leak, are “unfortunately facing threats to their safety in today’s increasingly polarized political climate,” adding that “we must act to ensure Justices and their families are protected from those who wish to cause them harm by extending Supreme Court police security to family members.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


