Wisconsin's Scott Walker Won't Run for Senate in '24

Scott Walker is not interested in running against Democrat Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in next year's election, the former two-term Republican governor told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Monday.

Walker told the newspaper that he wants to remain in his current position as president of Young America's Foundation, a conservative youth organization.

"I don't see myself in the Senate," Walker said. "After getting so much done as governor, I would be bored as senator."

However, Walker has expressed aspirations to The New York Times for a run at the White House, although not for the upcoming presidential election.

Walker was actually the GOP frontrunner in 2016 for a short time before he dropped out of the race, according to the Journal-Sentinel. In 2018, Walker was defeated in his bid for another term as governor by Democrat Tony Evers.

Concerning his presidential aspirations, Walker explained to the Journal Sentinel that "I'm literally 25 years younger than President Biden, so I have time. The work I'm doing with young people right now is so critically important. When you look at the margins — the 18- to 21-year-olds — 75% or higher are voting liberal. We have to get our core values aligned with where they had been in the past. We need to make inroads or it won't matter if I run or anyone else does."

Walker also noted that in the Wisconsin race for governor last year that Evers won by very large margins among those ages 18 to 29, emphasizing that he is committed to the Young America's Foundation "through [at least] 2025."

Baldwin has not yet officially announced that she is seeking a third term as senator.

No Republicans have announced their candidacy either, although several are considering entering the race.