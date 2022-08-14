Scott Perry Blasts Biden's Foreign Policy Stance With China, Iran

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., on Sunday blasted President Joe Biden’s foreign policy stance with both China and Iran, warning he’ll “capitulate” to both.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Perry charged the Biden family is already in China’s “grip.”

“I expect that the president will capitulate to the Communist Party of China,” he said. “It should be pretty apparent to anybody that's been alive for the past five years that the Biden family is completely compromised by the Communist Party of China. It's been a grip for a very long time.”

But it’s not just China, he asserted.

“Then there’s Iran … the largest terrorist state on the planet who is responsible for the untimely and just horrific deaths of thousands of service members in Iraq and abroad.”

According to Perry, Biden is “countenancing a deal that would make the greatest terrorist state on the planet a nuclear-armed, ballistic missile-capable [of] having the delivery system on the doorstep of Israel and of course within reach of the United States.”

Perry lamented that Biden is “continuing to work with these people and not only that, but lift tariffs, buy their oil and continue with these discussions.”

“It is outrageous,” he declared.

Perry also took aim at the FBI, a day after its raid at Mar-a-Lago, confronting Perry to hand over his cellphone while he was traveling with his family. It was later returned.

“What I think this is about is intimidating anyone who refuses to bend the knee to the narrative.”

“They said, ‘Do you have any questions?’” he related.

“I said, 'Yes, how did you find me?' Of course, I already know the answer, but I wanted them to admit it, and the gentleman, the agent had a smirk on his face, he said, ‘That's what we do.’ But when I asked them to return the phone by contacting my chief of staff instead of bothering my family, they didn’t … honor that. They said they would. They didn't do that. And when I asked him why he didn't honor his commitment, he said, ‘We couldn't find her.’"

