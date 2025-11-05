Scott Jennings: Don't 'Over Read' Election Results

CNN political analyst Scott Jennings threw cold water on jubilant Democrats Tuesday evening, reminding viewers that all of the party's victories came in reliably blue areas.

Democrats swept key races, winning the governor's contests in Virginia and New Jersey while maintaining control of New York City.

"These are blue states, and Democrats are supposed to win, so I wouldn't overread it," Jennings told CNN's election panel. "Virginia's never been a great bellwether."

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia, while Rep. Mikie Sherrill beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey.

In New York City, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral race over independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

"I see the energy in the Democratic Party tonight behind a socialist, and I see the energy in Virginia Democrats looking the other way on a violent candidate for attorney general who says he wants to murder Republicans and their children," Jennings said.

Jay Jones, who won Virginia's attorney general race, came under scrutiny after texts surfaced in which he fantasized about killing his political opponents and their children.

"This is a terrible night for the national Democratic image, given what is happening inside their party," Jennings added, referencing Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner being under fire for past social media posts and a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol.

Jennings warned that Democrats are increasingly elevating figures who will push the party further to the left.

"Mamdani is an avowed socialist, it's not what people say he is; it's what he says he is," Jennings said. "He's now the leader of their party.

"That's their energy."