WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: scott jennings | election | democrats | zohran mamdani

Scott Jennings: Don't 'Over Read' Election Results

By    |   Wednesday, 05 November 2025 05:39 PM EST

CNN political analyst Scott Jennings threw cold water on jubilant Democrats Tuesday evening, reminding viewers that all of the party's victories came in reliably blue areas.

Democrats swept key races, winning the governor's contests in Virginia and New Jersey while maintaining control of New York City.

"These are blue states, and Democrats are supposed to win, so I wouldn't overread it," Jennings told CNN's election panel. "Virginia's never been a great bellwether."

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia, while Rep. Mikie Sherrill beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey.

In New York City, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral race over independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

"I see the energy in the Democratic Party tonight behind a socialist, and I see the energy in Virginia Democrats looking the other way on a violent candidate for attorney general who says he wants to murder Republicans and their children," Jennings said.

Jay Jones, who won Virginia's attorney general race, came under scrutiny after texts surfaced in which he fantasized about killing his political opponents and their children.

"This is a terrible night for the national Democratic image, given what is happening inside their party," Jennings added, referencing Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner being under fire for past social media posts and a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol.

Jennings warned that Democrats are increasingly elevating figures who will push the party further to the left.

"Mamdani is an avowed socialist, it's not what people say he is; it's what he says he is," Jennings said. "He's now the leader of their party.

"That's their energy."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
CNN political analyst Scott Jennings threw cold water on jubilant Democrats Tuesday evening, reminding viewers that all of the party's victories came in reliably blue areas.
scott jennings, election, democrats, zohran mamdani
270
2025-39-05
Wednesday, 05 November 2025 05:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved