Tags: scott | iran | sanction | israel

Sen. Rick Scott: Iran 'Just Sanctioned Me'

sen. rick scott of florida speaks at a news conference
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 01:52 PM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. said Iran has sanctioned him for his support of Israel.

Scott's remarks came in a Monday tweet: "The evil Iranian regime just sanctioned me for standing with our great ally, Israel. Good — I wear this as a badge of honor. I won't stop fighting for Israel and against @JoeBiden’s dangerous attempts to re-join the failed Iran deal."

Attached to Scott's tweet was a Jerusalem Post story from Saturday that noted Iran announced it imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans for backing an Iranian dissident group.

According to the Post, those Americans include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Scott was not specifically named in the article. The Post did not publish a full list of those sanctioned.

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 01:52 PM
