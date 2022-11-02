×
Tags: scott brown | senate | massachusetts | new england

Former GOP Sen. Scott Brown Hired as High School Hoops Coach

Former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., in 2016. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 12:16 PM EDT

While deep-blue New England is seeking to pull off flipping some seats in Congress next week, former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., has secured a new role.

Brown, 63, has been hired to be a girls' varsity high school basketball coach for Amesbury, Massachusetts, a small public school in the northeast of the state.

"We are excited to have someone with his level of athletic experience, strong character, and diplomatic skills joining our program," Amesbury Athletic Director Glen Gearon said in a statement to The Boston Globe.

The former senator served as President Donald Trump's U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa 2017-2020. He then was the head of New England Law Boston before being a junior varsity boys' basketball coach in New Hampshire.

"I am excited to join the great tradition of excellence at Amesbury High School," he said in a release. "Basketball has always played an important role in my life, and I look forward to the challenges of the job."

Brown remains supportive of Republicans in the New England area who are seeking to help flip the majority in the House and Senate from Democrats.

"As the election enters its home stretch, @gailhuffbrown and I are rooting hard for our entire GOP ticket: @GenDonBolduc, @GovChrisSununu, @KLeavittNH @Burns4NH #NHPolitics," Brown tweeted last week.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


