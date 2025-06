The Treasury secretary said that President Donald Trump would be fully involved in the final days in helping garner enough support to pass the bill, which would enact much of the agenda he ran on in his election campaign.

Bessent said that the federal government is on the "warning track" for raising the debt limit before its borrowing authority expires next month, cautioning that the "X date" for raising it could be moved up significantly if courts rule that the administration must refund tariffs collected under Trump's invocation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

"I can tell you we're getting close to the warning track," he said, though he insisted the U.S. would never default on its debt.

Bessent pushed back when asked about the Senate's scaled-down proposals to exclude tipped income and overtime wages from taxation, even though the Senate proposals are less generous than what the House proposed.

"I don't know why you would call them scaled-down," he told a reporter. "We'll see what happens between the Senate and the House. I am confident that what the Senate passes over to the House will move through the House very quickly."

Bessent also predicted that the legislation overall would speedily pass the House as well and make it to Trump's desk by the July 4 deadline the president set for the legislation.