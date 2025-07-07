Bessent Rebukes Summers' 'Political Cudgel' on Texas Deaths

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pulled no punches in blasting former Harvard President Lawrence Summers for politicizing the deadly Texas flooding tragedy by attempting to place blame on President Donald Trump.

"Today, former Treasury Secretary @LHSummers showed why he was forced to step down as president of @Harvard: a lack of humanity and judgment. 1/4," Bessent wrote in a four-post scathing X rebuke.

"In a shockingly callous interview on @ThisWeekABC, Professor Summers proclaimed that the One Big, Beautiful Bill will cause '... 2,000 days of death like we've seen in Texas this weekend,'" Bessent added.

"Using the horrifying situation in Texas for cheap political gain is unfathomable. 2/4"

Summers was asked about the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) by ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday and immediately just picked up a leftist fear mongering "everyone will die" narrative.

"George, just to start with, what your people have been describing is the biggest cut in the American safety net in history," Summers told George Stephanopoulos, a former President Bill Clinton senior staffer.

"The Yale Budget Lab estimates that it will kill, over 10 years, 100,000 people. That is 2,000 days of death like we've seen in Texas this weekend. In my 70 years, I've never been as embarrassed for my country on July 4th."

Not surprisingly, the Democrat operative hosting at ABC did not call out Summers for spinning a question about the economic impact of the OBBB into blaming Trump for Texas' flooding deaths.

But Bessent also had to remind another liberal activist media interviewer on CNN peddling the Summer's Democrat-laundered propaganda that the Yale Budget Lab was "all ex-Biden officials, so I think we can discount everything they say."

"I'd encourage all your viewers to look at the composition of both the board and the staff," Bessent said, pointing a circular information laundering exercise to tarnish Trump in the media, as Trump has long rebuked.

Bessent's rebuke of Summer called out the "political cudgel."

"He has turned a human tragedy into a political cudgel," Bessent's third X post read. "Such remarks are feckless and deeply offensive.

"Professor Summers should immediately issue a public apology for his toxic language. 3/4"

Bessent finished with a call for activist organizations to rid themselves of an information launderer like Summers.

"I hope the nonprofit and for-profit institutions with which he is affiliated will join me in this call," Bessent's fourth post concluded.

"If he is unwilling or unable to acknowledge the cruelty of his remarks, they should consider Harvard's example and make his unacceptable rhetoric grounds for dismissal. 4/4"