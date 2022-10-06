CNN's Jim Sciutto Told to Take 'Personal Leave'

Jim Sciutto, a CNN anchor has been ordered to take a "personal leave," according to the Washington Examiner.

The news outlet said the leave is reportedly related to a "serious fall" he took earlier this year in Amsterdam.

Sciutto last appeared on CNN's "Newsroom" show on Monday. He has also served as the news network's national security reporter.

Neither Sciutto nor CNN has commented on his absence.

It comes at a time when CNN has had a string of scheduling changes, according to the Examiner.

In one of the more recent moves, CNN has demoted Don Lemon from his prime-time spot to a new morning show, where he will be one of three co-hosts.

The demotion comes as part of a major overhaul of the news network's programming by Chris Licht, who took over as chair in May.

Lemon has called the new assignment a "promotion" and has denied he was demoted.