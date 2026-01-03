WATCH TV LIVE

Schumer: Trump's Venezuela Plans Should Alarm Americans

By    |   Saturday, 03 January 2026 01:59 PM EST

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump’s comments about the United States "running" Venezuela after the strike and arrest of President Nicholas Maduro.

"The idea that Trump plans to now run Venezuela should strike fear in the hearts of all Americans," the New York Democrat said in a post on X. "The American people have seen this before and paid the devastating price."

Earlier on Saturday, Trump said that the United States will remain in charge of Venezuela until a "proper transition" is made to Venezuela's government.

"We’re there now, but we’re going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place, so we’re going to stay until such time as we’re going to run it essentially,” Trump said during his press conference.

He also called Venezuela’s oil industry "a bust" and said the U.S. would have major American oil companies “go in, spend billions of dollars,” repair "badly broken" oil infrastructure, and "start making money for the country."

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 03 January 2026 01:59 PM
