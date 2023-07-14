Schumer Pushes Measure to Declassify UFO Records

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will introduce a measure aimed at declassifying government documents about UFOs.

The legislation will be introduced as an amendment to the defense policy bill. The measure has bipartisan support, according to The New York Times. Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., back the measure.

Under Schumer's plan, President Joe Biden would name a nine-person review board, subject to Senate approval. Senate staff members say the intent is to put together a group to press for disclosure of the government's UFO material while still protecting sensitive intelligence-collection methods.

Schumer's amendment would set a 300-day deadline for government agencies to organize their records and give them to the review board.

The Times noted that Schumer's plan is modeled on the panel that oversaw the release of information about former President John. F. Kennedy's assassination.

The Schumer measure will offer the possibility of fighting back against fears the U.S. is holding back key details about UFOs from the public, according to the Times.

Schumer's amendment will come about a month after David Grusch, an Air Force veteran, claimed he has viewed evidence of a UFO crash retrieval program secretly run by the U.S. and said the government has found intact bodies of nonhumans.

Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, has reportedly provided classified information about the covert program to Congress and the intelligence community's inspector general, The DeBrief reported.

Grusch said details of the UFO retrieval program and recovery of the nonhuman bodies have illegally been withheld from Congress. He has filed a complaint claiming that he was the victim of illegal retaliation for making confidential disclosures.