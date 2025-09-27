WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: schumer | shutdown | war | room

Schumer's Govt Shutdown War Room Revealed

By    |   Saturday, 27 September 2025 12:28 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is working behind the scenes with progressive activists to prepare for a government shutdown fight, signaling a shift in strategy as Democrats brace for a high-stakes clash with President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Over the past two months, Schumer’s office has held weekly calls and strategy sessions with liberal groups, including MoveOn, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, and major unions, according to Axios. Activists have pressed Schumer to take a harder line than earlier this year, after he recently backed GOP efforts to fund the government and faced intense criticism from his base.

"There has been more proactive communication from leadership to… I would just call it the outside ecosystem," said Joel Payne, MoveOn’s chief communications officer. "The battle lines that the grassroots of the party is drawing for the grasstops leadership is, hey, you got to be willing to fight."

The coordination reflects Democrats’ efforts to avoid another rift with the party’s activist wing, which still harbors resentment over Schumer’s March vote to advance a Republican-backed funding bill. That move sparked speculation that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could challenge him in a 2028 primary election. A poll released at the time showed her leading him in a hypothetical matchup.

Schumer, who secured reelection in 2022 without a progressive challenger, has since moved to repair ties with the far left. His team has set up a war room email list that shares talking points and social media material with activists, urging them to highlight the stakes of Medicaid cuts and expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits.

"Democrats do NOT want a shutdown," one war room memo read, even as activists pressed Schumer to resist compromise with Republicans. A senior leader at a Democratic-aligned group said the effort is being run "like a campaign," with messaging, influencers, and "storytellers" recruited to amplify the party line.

But mistrust remains.

"You can either be a part of this movement or be irrelevant to it," a top grassroots organizer said they told Schumer’s team, pointing to next month’s nationwide No Kings protest as leverage.

Meanwhile, outside pressure on Schumer is mounting. The liberal Progress Action Fund is launching a six-figure ad campaign urging him to block Republican funding measures. The ads will run on social media, D.C. cable, and MSNBC.

Schumer must appease progressives while avoiding blame for a potential shutdown. With party tensions high and the GOP standing firm on the budget, the conflict is set.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is working behind the scenes with progressive activists to prepare for a government shutdown fight, signaling a shift in strategy as Democrats brace for a high-stakes clash with President Donald Trump and Republicans.
schumer, shutdown, war, room
408
2025-28-27
Saturday, 27 September 2025 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved