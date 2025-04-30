WATCH TV LIVE

Schumer Dismisses Questions About 17 Percent Approval Rating

By    |   Wednesday, 30 April 2025 06:20 PM EDT

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday shrugged off questions about his 17% approval rating, telling reporters that "polls come and go."

"There was a poll out today that has your approval rating lower than any other congressional leader, at 17%. Are you concerned that you may be a liability for your party?" CNN asked the Senate minority leader.

"Polls come and go," Schumer said. "Our party is united. We're on our front foot. We're stepping forward and going after Trump and having real success."

The CNN poll, conducted April 17-24 among 1,678 adults, found that Schumer's favorability rating was his worst in CNN polling dating back to 2017.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

