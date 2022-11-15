Schumer Wants to Work With 'Non-MAGA' Republicans

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., appealed to non-MAGA Republicans to join with Democrats to pass legislation and avoid a stalemate.

Schumer said he was going to talk with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republicans to try to convince them to team up with Democrats and get legislation through, according to The New York Times.

"I'm going to reach out to McConnell and I want to say to the non-MAGA Republicans, Work with us; we want to get some things done here,'" Schumer said. "What gives us the opening is that they know embracing [former President Donald] Trump and MAGA is a failure. Not all Republicans know it, but a large number do."

Schumer did not specify on what areas he hopes the two parties would agree, but noted Democrats will need to compromise in dealing with Republicans.

"I'm going to say to my party, 'We are not going to get everything we want; we're going to have to compromise,'" he said. "But it is a lot better to accomplish something than to just make a mark."

The Hill noted that many Trump-backed candidates who repeated the former president's claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen were defeated in key contests.

Meanwhile, McConnell welcomed the prospect that the GOP would likely win a very narrow majority in the House, the Times said.

"It appears the likeliest outcome would mean the American people have put a stop to two years of Democrats' disastrous one-party government," McConnell said.

"If Washington Democrats do not want to pivot to sanity and common sense, if they will not help us address the ways their policies are hurting families, they will encounter stiff resistance from the sizable Senate Republican conference that half the country elected to be their voice."