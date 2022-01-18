Senate Dems to Meet Ahead of Filibuster Fight

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for a Tuesday meeting of Senate Democrats as they get set to push for a change to the Senate filibuster rules in order to pass their voting legislation, The Hill is reporting.

The in-person meeting is set for 5 p.m.

It will be the first time Senate Democrats have met in-person since Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said again they still back the 60-vote filibuster.

The Hill noted Schumer needs a total unity from all 50 members of his caucus in order to change the rules without GOP support — a move that would require him to gain the support of Manchin and Sinema.

Speaking at a National Action Network event on Monday, Schumer said he and other Democrats would move forward, even though changing the filibuster rule will be a "tough fight."

"I'm going down to Washington, and we are going to debate voting rights," Schumer said. "We are going to debate it, and, in the Senate, you know, we need 60 votes to break a Republican filibuster ... but since we only have 50 Democrats in our razor-thin majority, the only path forward on this important issue is to change the rules to bypass the filibuster."

"There are two Democrats who don't want to make that happen, but the fight is not over — far from it," he added.

The Senate is expected Tuesday to formally start debates on the Democrats' voting bill, where it is expected to fail, as it does not have the votes to overcome a filibuster.