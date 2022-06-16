3 Shot, 1 Killed at Alabama Church Potluck

Three people were shot with one killed Thursday during a potluck being held at a Birmingham, Alabama-area church, multiple media outlets report.

A police call went out about 6:15 CDT, WBRC-TV reported, that the shooting had occurred at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham.

The suspected shooter is in custody, al.com reported.

The church's website lists the only activity on Thursday as a Boomers Potluck from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.