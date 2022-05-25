CBS Pulls 'FBI' Season Finale After Texas School Shooting

The season finale of “FBI,” which featured a plotline involving a school shooting, was pulled by CBS on Tuesday following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Deadline reported.

CBS will instead play a rerun of the season’s 12th episode during the time slot. The spin-off shows FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, which also both have their season finales tonight, are still slated to run.

The news of the cancellation comes amid fallout from the deadliest school shooting since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

Texas officials said at least 18 children were killed in the attack and three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

It is not immediately clear whether that number included the deceased shooter, identified by police as Salvador Ramos, according to ABC News.

A number of Hollywood celebrities have reacted to the tragic shooting.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde,” tweeted singer Beck G., referring back to the mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store last week.

“Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end,” she added. “Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change.”

Basketball star LeBron James also weighed in on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school,” James wrote.