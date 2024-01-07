Iowa School Shooter Posted on Discord Before Attack

A teen who opened fire on a high school Thursday posted on Discord moments before the attack, NBC News reported.

In Perry, Iowa, 17-year-old Dylan Butler, who later died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, opened fire at Perry High School, killing sixth grader Ahmir Jolliff, 11, while injuring four students and three staff members.

But right before the event, Butler posted a video to TikTok, according to NBC, under the username "tooktoomuch" in a school bathroom.

The video in question, as what can be inferred from reports was posted to the Discord account "took2much."

A Discord spokesperson later told NBC that the account "took2much" belonged to Butler.

A screenshot of messages from Butler to a group of online friends read that Bulter was at the school and ready "for what's to come."

Before the attack, Butler wrote, "I'm f****** nervous, I'm the bathroom gearing up." Two minutes later, he added, "There's a [racial epithet] in the bathroom, I need him to leave so I can assemble my guns."

Butler was also part of a chatroom dedicated to discussing school shootings called "School Massacres Discussion," according to a Discord user who saw the "took2much" account in the chat.