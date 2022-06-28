Jury Is Chosen to Decide Florida School Shooter's Sentence

A jury of seven men and five women was chosen Tuesday to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for his 2018 massacre, capping a nearly three-month selection process that began with 1,800 candidates.

The jury will decide whether Cruz, 23, receives the death penalty or life without parole for the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to those murders and 17 counts of attempted murder, so the jurors will only decide his punishment.

The jury was chosen from a final pool of 53 candidates who survived three rounds of questioning that began April 4. Jury selection had been expected to take about a month, but was beset by numerous delays because of sickness and other factors.

The jurors chose were two banking executives and two tech workers, a probation officer, a human resources professional and a Walmart store stock supervisor. Also included are a librarian, a medical claims adjuster, a legal assistant and two retired executivees from the insurance and health care fields.

In addition to the jurors, a group of between eight and 10 alternates was still being chosen.