3 Teens Critical After Shooting at Colo. High School

Three people are in critical condition following a shooting at a high school in Evergreen, Colorado, on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities in Jefferson County, where Evergreen High School is located about 28 miles from Denver, told local news outlets that police responded to reports of an "active assailant" near the school just after noon local time. The county released an "urgent lookout alert" about an "active shooter" at the school.

"We're not certain how many shooters we have or where that shooter might be," Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson for The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said in a press conference. "I'm hoping to get more information to you quickly."

The sheriff’s office said in a statement on social media: "JCSO confirming a shooting at Evergreen High School. At least two students have been shot and are enroute to the hospital. Media staging at Evergreen Lake. Stay tuned for more."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Denver Rocky Mountain Region Field Division, also responded to the scene.

The local FBI office in Denver is "aware of the situation" and is "ready to assist" if needed. Three victims, all minors, were brought to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, where they remain in critical condition.

Democrat Gov. Jared Polis addressed the incident in a social media statement.

"I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation," Polis said. "Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community."