Conservative Groups Release Ad Pinning School Closures, Mask Mandates on Democrats

Two conservative groups released a television ad Thursday morning pinning school closures and student mask mandates squarely on Democrats.

Part of a six-figure national ad campaign launched last year, the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) and N2America’s 30-second ad shows several clips of young children watching adults attend crowded and maskless gatherings compared with masked children sitting in socially distanced classrooms, The Hill reported.

"They see the excitement. They see the joy. They see what they are missing. Democrats are putting kids last. Teachers' unions are putting kids last. Tell them to give kids their childhood back," the screen text reads.

The ad is the third in the groups' "Let Kids Learn" national campaign. It will air in Colorado; Michigan; Minnesota; and Washington, D.C., on major programs including "Good Morning America" and "The View," the groups told The Hill.

"If Democrats really cared about students, then they would stop allowing the teachers' unions to use the pandemic as an excuse to fundamentally transform the public education system for the worst and start reversing the damage they have already caused to an entire generation," SGLF Executive Director Dee Duncan said in a statement.

The ad comes as political battles rage nationwide over school closures and mask mandates.

In a change of course from his Democratic predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, signed an executive order hours after being sworn in that allows parents to decide whether their children should wear a mask in school. Northam had implemented a mask mandate.

A group of parents of children with disabilities filed suit against Youngkin's executive order on Tuesday. They are being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union. Seven Virginia school boards have also filed suit against the order.

The Washington Examiner reports that Democratic state and local leaders are slowly drifting away from COVID-19 measures, as polling suggests voters are growing impatient with restrictions.

A recent Monmouth University poll found that 70% of likely voters agreed with the sentiment that "it's time we accept that COVID-19 is here to stay, and we just need to get on with our lives."

Heading into this year's congressional midterm elections, CNBC reported Tuesday that Republican-led super PACs outraised their Democratic rivals in the latter half of last year.

While Democrats have a slight majority in both the Senate and the House, Republicans are gearing up to potentially flip both chambers in the midterms.