Sen. Schmitt: Biden Admin Out of Touch With Regular Americans

The Biden administration "is out of touch with the concerns of American working families," Sen. Eric Schmitt said on Sunday.

The Missouri Republican posted an interview on his Twitter account in which he said, "There are not a lot of people in Washington who are serious about the problems that the American people care about."

He made the comments on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

Schmitt, a freshman senator, is new to Washington, having served as Missouri's attorney general from 2019 to 2023, battling such concerns as the open border and Big Tech. Before that, from 2017 to 2019, he was state treasurer after serving in the Missouri Senate from 2009 to 2017.

Schmitt said on the program that "a family right now is paying $10,000 more a year than they were two years ago for groceries, for gas, for payments, everything."

What makes this worse, the senator said, is that "Washington is completely out of touch with how people are dealing with these issues at home."

Instead, Schmitt said the Biden administration is "talking about how they are going to take on a 'climate emergency' and sending folks to DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] training."

"It is just out of step of what people care about in their real lives, these kitchen table issues," he said.

The Missouri Republican said the GOP must respond to this situation by "moving an agenda forward that makes us energy dominant, that secures or border, that puts America first as far as our foreign policy and our national security."

Schmitt said you currently don't see much of that in Washington and that Republicans "have a lot of work to do" to change that.