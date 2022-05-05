Rep. Schiff Calls GOP Outrage Over Supreme Court Leak a 'Sideshow'

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Wednesday dismissed Republicans' outrage over Monday's leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, calling it a "sideshow."

"I don't care how the draft leaked," Schiff tweeted. "That's a sideshow. What I care about is that a small number of conservative justices, who lied about their plans to the Senate, intend to deprive millions of women of reproductive care."

Obtained by Politico, the court's draft opinion indicates it is likely to overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion.

Congressional Republicans and pro-life advocates across the country have celebrated the court's apparent willingness to overturn Roe; however, some have questioned whether the draft was leaked to intimidate the court's conservative justices or change its ultimate decision.

Chief Justice John Roberts directed the marshal of the Supreme Court to probe the source of the leak on Tuesday.

According to The Hill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced the leak in a speech from the Senate floor this week.

"This lawless action should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible, the fullest extent possible," McConnell said. "As I've warned in the past, courts bowing to activist pressure would never enhance judicial legitimacy. It could only erode it. And the hostage-takers would never settle for half a loaf."

In the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the "unprecedented leak" was "an attempt to severely damage" the high court.

"This clearly coordinated campaign to intimidate and obstruct the justices of the United States Supreme Court, and its independence in our political system, from upholding the Constitution must be immediately investigated by the court," McCarthy said, according to The Hill.

In Washington on Wednesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she isn't concerned with how the leak occurred.

"The press likes to say, Well, there are two things here: how the document got released, and the decision,' " she said. "No … what is important is the substance of it, and what it means in the lives [of women]."

Democrats have also accused several of the court's recently confirmed conservative justices of lying about their positions on Roe, and Schiff tweeted, "Codifying Roe isn't enough."

"We must expand the court," he said.

In recent years, Schiff has come under fire from Republicans for his own handling of sensitive information.

In early 2020, former President Donald Trump accused Schiff of leaking information that Russia had tried to interfere with a Democrat primary in order to further independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign.